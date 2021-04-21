We want referendum, not asylum- IPOB to UK govt

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has reacted to the United Kingdom’s decision to offer asylum to persecuted members of the party, stating that while the gesture is appreciated, it is only interested in a referendum.

In its recently issued guidance, the UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) stated that “persecuted” members of the proscribed IPOB and the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra would be granted asylum (MASSOB).

The Nigerian government slammed the policy right away, claiming that the UK’s decision to grant the community asylum would jeopardize Nigeria’s stability.

IPOB’s spokesman, Comrade Emma Strong, released a statement on Tuesday insisting that all it wants is a referendum, even as he said that Nigeria is ruled by terrorist sympathizers.

He said, “We, the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), ably led by our great and indomitable leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, have noted with satisfaction the news that the United Kingdom has agreed to offer asylum to persecuted Biafra agitators resident in the UK.”

“While we applaud their bold initiative, we would like to respectfully remind them that what we Biafrans most need and cherish is a referendum, not asylum in the United Kingdom.

READ ALSO: JUSUN, PASAN walk out on Ngige, others

“We’re sick of being enslaved in the devilish concoction known as Nigeria, which they single-handedly developed.

“We do not want our children, current and future generations, to share the same geopolitical room with those who reward terrorists and criminalize law-abiding citizens.

“We thank the UK government in particular for confirming what the rest of the civilized world already knows: the great IPOB worldwide family is made up of nonviolent agitators and freedom fighters, not terrorists.

“This noble step by the United Kingdom has established that Nigeria is a country run by terrorists for the profit of terrorists.

“Aso Rock, Nigeria’s capital, is a terrorist haven, with ministers openly sympathetic to terrorists and their actions coming and going as they please, while freedom fighters languish in prison. We don’t want asylum; we want freedom.”