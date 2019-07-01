By John Ndu, Awka

The three Aguleri communities of Ifite-Aguleri, Igboezunu-Aguleri and Ugwunadagbe-Aguleri in Anambra-East Local Government Area of Anambra state have decided to embrace peace in order to foster harmonious relations among communities in the area for rapid socio-economic development.

The traditional ruler of Aguleri community, Dr. Michael Chukwuneme Idigo, made the declaration while speaking at St. Mary Catholic Church, Aguleri while addressing the congregation comprised of members of the three communities.

According to the monarch, his reign would unite the entire Aguleri community as well as ensure that every part of the community, including those across the Omambala River get their fair share of government presence as it concerns hospitals, schools, roads and other social amenities and infrastructure.

Igwe Idigo said he had toured the villages to have face-to-face interactions as well as familiarize himself with the people so that together they can enthrone lasting peace in Aguleri community.

He said the essence of the meeting was to present himself to the people as well as solicit their support and cooperation to enable him administer the community peacefully, stressing that his principal objective is to make Aguleri community first among equals in Anambra state and beyond.

The traditional ruler told the people that without peace they would not achieve meaningful progress, adding that there is the need for them to function as one indivisible whole so as to take the community to the next positive level.

He also admonished youth to shun violence as well as jettison thoughts and actions that can lead them into drug abuse and addiction even though he pointed out that under his rule, efforts would be made to ensure all forms of social vices were eliminated from Aguleri community.

The king maintained that he would bring leadership down to the people and incorporate them into the royal dynasty, adding that interacting with the people and achieving peace is paramount to achieving a tranquil society devoid of any form of crisis or criminality.

He assured that in no distant time, all the pressing needs of the community would be tackled head-on because the state Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, who hails from Aguleri too was committed to making Aguleri a wonderland through the institution of infrastructure to improve living standards in the area.

Commissioner for Works, who is also a native of Igboezunu-Aguleri, Marcel Ifejiofor, noted that the traditional ruler started his obligations on a very sound footing by preaching peaceful coexistence among the people of Aguleri community and beyond.

President-General, Aguleri Town Union, Chief Chibuzor Onwuegbuke described the traditional ruler as a man of peace who has also been touring the entire Aguleri to sue for peace as well as cautioning the youth to desist from drugs and other social vices.