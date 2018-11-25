We shall resist federal might to rig 2019 poll with our last blood – A’Ibom youths

The youths of Akwa Ibom state have resolved to resist any attempt by ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) to use federal might to manipulate the 2019 general election to favour their party in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Uyo, weekend under the aegis of Akwa Ibom State Youth Caucus comprising of the State Youth Council, Dakkada Ambassadors, Village Youths, Female and Christian Youths, the youths vowed to resist the use of police, DSS officials, Army, Civil Defence and other security agencies under the covers of ‘federal might ‘ to intimidate the people to advantage of the APC party.

The youth groups led by Aniefiok Iwaad Udofia also accused the Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission and APC governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom Obong Nsima Ekere of using the commission funds to finance his campaign in Akwa Ibom.

Udofia said “the APC in state have boasted that election may not likely hold in Akwa Ibom simultaneously with other states.

Their plans are to instigate political crises and civil unrest to a point that INEC will be forced to postpone election in Akwa Ibom for security reasons to a later date with a view to deploying all security agencies in Nigeria (may be 100,000 police men) to the state to rig election like they did in Ekiti state since they have federal might such police, DSS, Army, and Civil Defence in their pockets.”

The youth leader said they are not taking this threat for granted but will wait for them even if it would cost their blood.

Udofia further said that youths would not fold their arms to watch as APC plunged the state into anarchy in a desperate move to conquer the state.

The youth leaders also frowned at the recent invasion of the state House of Assembly by thugs and policemen working for APC as all the aggrieved parties are supposed to obey court orders and blamed APC lawmakers for disrupting the legitimate function of the Assembly.

While castigating the Inspector General of police for aiding APC to foment trouble in the state, the youth leaders complained of redeployment of more than three commissioners of police in the state within few days just to perfect APC agenda in the state.