The Chinese government has responded to the alleged maltreatment of African nationals, saying that the government rejects any form of differential treatments.

Recall that recently, a video went viral, showing how Africans were ejected from their homes and hotels amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

[Video] China ejecting Nigerians, other Africans from homes, hotels



In a statement released on Sunday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian denied China had been singling out foreigners, CNN reports.

“We are still facing great risks of imported cases and domestic resurgence. Particularly, as the pandemic spreads all over the world, imported cases are causing mounting pressure,” said Zhao.

“All foreigners are treated equally. We reject differential treatment, and we have zero tolerance for discrimination,” he added.