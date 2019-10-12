The Nigeran Football Federation has said that the Technical Adviser and coach of Super Eagle Mr Gernot Rohr is only being owed salary for the month of September 2019, which is being processed.” and not three months as speculated on social media.

“The NFF wishes to put records straight with regards to a claim on the social media on Friday, 11th October 2019 that the football house is owing Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr, three months’ salary,” .

“As we speak, Mr. Rohr is only being owed salary for the month of September 2019, which is being processed.”

NFF also said “As for Mr. Thomas Dennerby, we have received his resignation letter and of course, he has his right to resign from a job.

“We want to put it on record that no Head Coach in the history of the Super Falcons has been afforded the level and readiness of support that has been provided Mr. Dennerby by this Board.

“Perhaps, one of the reasons he left was because we did not accede to his request to bring in more expatriate coaches and an indigenous coach who do not have the required license.