We need N200m for registration exercise – Anambra APC

Gabriel Emmanuel, Awka

All Progressive Congress (APC) in Anambra State has disclosed that the party needs two hundred million naira (N200 million) to effectively carry out the ongoing party’s registration and revalidation.

This was revealed during a press briefing by the APC Chairman, Mr. Basil Ejidike, at the party’s Headquarters, Awka, Anambra State.

Ejidike noted that already, the sum of N20 million had been donated to the state’s party by the APC National Headquarters, while additional N20 million had also been donated to the state’s party by the Governors of Imo State and Ebonyi State, Senator Hope Uzodimma and Engr. Dave Umahi respectively.

Thus making it a total of N40 million already received the party in Anambra State.

The State Chairman pointed that the party had commenced disbursement of the fund for the purpose of smooth revalidation and registration exercise.

READ ALSO: APC Zamfara Revalidation and Registration Exercise

He said: “Out of the amount, N50, 000 has been given to the 326 wards we have in Anambra State to assist them in logistics for the success of the exercise.

“We have also given N100,000 to every committee in the 21 local governments we have in Anambra State. Of course, every local government has a supervisory committee and each committee has received N100,000 to assist and monitor what goes in the local government.”

Ejidike stressed that measures had been put in place to ensure a successful exercise, vis-à-vis the stakeholders meeting that would be coming up on the 19th of February, 2021.

Explaining further, the State APC Chairman notified that the essence of the revalidation and registration was for the party to ascertain its membership strength at all levels, adding that the exercise would assist to plan for the party and its members effectively.

“Since the last revalidation last 6 years ago, some had died, some lost interest and some incapacitated. Equally, some other young ones had grown up to a voting age.

“We are trying to provide opportunity for the young ones to register. So we call on those in the party to revalidate, while those who want to join the party should register.” Ejidike noted.

Ejidike maintained that the party constitution provided for constant revalidation to be conducted within two to three years gap.

He further informed that local government supervisors had been trained for the purpose of the exercise.