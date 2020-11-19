We need mobile testing lab like other northern states — Plateau Speaker begs FG

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly Hon. Ayuba Abok, has appealed to the Federal Government to assist the State to procure a mobile testing lab for coronavirus, Daily Times gathered.

Abok said just like other states in the north, with reference to Kano State, Plateau also has a growing number of cases especially in the rural communities.

The Speaker stated this yesterday in Jos while briefing journalists on the position of Plateau in respect to the pandemic as well as the recent EndSARS protest that turned violent.

He said: “We call on the Federal Government to support the State with COVID-19 Mobile Testing facilities that will enable the rural populace get tested of the novel pandemic.

“Members of the State Assembly are determined to step up the testing efforts of the State Government to rural areas but can only be possible with a mobile testing lab as demonstrated in Kano State and other northern states of the country”.

Also speaking, the State Assembly Chairman House Committee on Health, Hon. Nanbol Listic, stressed that citizens must come forward and get tested to know their status as the State prepares for the forthcoming NAFEST.

“Now that NAFEST Festival is to be held in Plateau, where people across the country will come and interact, it becomes even more cogent for citizens to come forward for testing.

“Already, the vaccine had passed the 90 per cent trial, the more we conduct the test, the more data will help us get our share of the vaccine in the nearest future,” he stated.

However, Mr Abok also during the press conference called on the federal government to also assist the State to rebuild public institutions destroyed by hoodlums during the EndSARS protest.

He said the looting of belongings and destruction of properties carried out by hoodlums had been estimated to about N70 billion.

