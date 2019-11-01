Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has restated the commitment of his Administration to promoting ideas that will ensure Lagos remains Africa’s model megacity.

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr. Babatunde Ruwase; representative of President Buhari, Ambassador Mariam Katagun and Chief (Mrs) Onikepo Akande at the Opening Ceremony of 2019 Lagos International Trade Fair held today at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

‘’Let me assure you that as Africa’s model megacity and melting point of business and industrial activities in the sub-region, we will not rest on our oars until the economic landscape of our State is transformed and repositioned to meet the expectations of business community and also achieve the goal of becoming a destination of choice for foreign Direct Investment’ he said.

Represented at the Opening Ceremony of the 2019 Lagos International Trade Fair, by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, he stated that the task of building a 21st Century economy requires committing to “promoting and connecting business across transnational borders remain strong and unshaken’’.

He promised to improve the ease of doing business in the State by delivering “innovative incentives and interventions, as well as quality service delivery by a well motivated public service’’.

In his keynote address, President Muhammadu Buhari who was represented at the event by the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Ambassador Mariam Katagun stated that the task of transforming Nigeria into an industrial giant cannot be achieved without the needed collaboration with the private sector to ensure an inclusive and sustainable path towards growth, job creation and economic development.

He therefore reiterated his administration’s commitment to provide assistance that will guarantee the growth of MSMEs in ensuring that their products meet with acceptable global standard urging Nigerians to patronize made-in-Nigeria products and services.

He said, “We must accept our new reality of promoting locally made products as it is evident that this is where our new Nigeria will be realised and that is why I have constantly emphasized that we must be a nation where we grow what we eat and consume what we produce”.

Earlier in his welcome address, the President, Lagos State Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr. Babatunde Ruwase FCA appreciated the state government for its regular interest and support for the annual trade fair which has over the years remained an avenue for producers, service providers and end users to converge and facilitate trade and commerce.

Speaking further, the President emphasized that the theme of the fair underscores the importance of a robust business interaction to generate wealth and create value for the advancement of the Nigeria economy and the welfare of the citizens.

He therefore urged government to ensure that the nation’s economic and investment policies are friendly to make the country a major investment hub in Africa.

According to him “we need the right policies as well as strong commitment to infrastructural development to revive investors’ confidence in our economy. Our policies must be one that supports the growth of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise, so they can impact substantially on the economy in terms of growth, job creation and value generation.”

