The Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Festus Keyamo, SAN has said that Nigeria as a nation may have stumbled and wobbled severally.

We may have stumbled & wobbled severally as a nation, but we are still on our feet & our march to greatness continues; we may have fought, abused ourselves & even injured our feelings, but our love for one another is evident by inter-personal relationships. Happy Independence Day — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) October 1, 2019

Keyamo in a Tweet on Tueday making the 59th Independence of Nigaria also said that Nigerians are still on their feet and ‘our march to greatness continues; we may have fought, abused ourselves & even injured our feelings, but our love for one another is evident by inter-personal relationships.

Again, U.S. city honours Nigeria with flag raising

