We know those killing us and why – Bishop Kukah says

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah has described the security situation in Nigeria as tragic, saying “There is no ambiguity about those who are killing our people and why they are doing so and where their inspiration comes from.”

“We know who they are, who they believe in and where their inspiration comes from. The government never declared the kidnappers to be a terrorist group,” he lamented.

The Bishop said this in his homily at the burial of late Rev Fr. Alphosus Yasshim Bello, at Our Lady of Apostle Catholic Church Independence Way, Kaduna State.

Recall that Late Fr. Alphonsus Yashim Bello was kidnapped and murdered by bandits on 21st May, 2021 in Katsina State, while on secondment, after he was kidnapped alongside Rev Fr Joseph Keke.

He said the continued barbaric slaughter and murder of the people in their innocency suggests that a country’s beautiful Presidential Villa, National Assembly, government houses are not evidence of civilization.

He said “Those who govern us are allowing this killing of citizens in their innocency because they have no blood in their hearts.”

According to Bishop Kukah, there is nowhere in the world where such barbaric act and killings of human lives has been manifested as it is in Nigeria today.

“There is no where citizens can be slaughtered in the whole world without the government showing empathy and concern.

“How did Nigeria come to this tragic situation.

We hear and live with stories of complicity at the highest level. We as Christians can only rely on the faithful word of God,” he lamented.

He also queried that, “Is it possible that you have a country where people have sworn with Qur’an and Bible to uphold the principle of governance, that they will do everything within their powers to protect and defend the integrity of Nigerians and suddenly we are where we are today.

“I think the President and Governors of Nigeria should address Nigerians and say, fellow Nigerians I have sworn that I will not protect you from foreign invaders, kidnappers and being killed.“You are on your own. Your security is in your own hands.

Keeping you safe is not our immediate priority. Foreign bandits or anyone can come at will kill, loot, rape, kidnap and murder you.

They can wipe out your communities, destroy your homes, your farmlands, property.

“They can kidnap or murder your children at will. They can rustle your cattle.

If they kidnap your children, wives or husbands, we will consider you criminals for negotiating for their release.

We are preparing a law that could see you go to jail for 15 years for this heinous crime against your fatherland,” he stated.

He therefore urged Nigerians to remain steadfast in prayer, saying that God will lead them out of this tragic situation.