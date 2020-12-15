We haven't negotiated with the govt — Boko Haram — Daily Times Nigeria

The leader of the of the Boko Haram group Abubakar Shekau, claimed responsibility for the abduction of this students of the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara Katsina State. Daily Times reports.

He also

However, in a recording released on Tuesday morning the leader of the terrorist group Abubakar Shekau, said it had not entered into negotiations with the government contrary to claims by the authorities.



“What happened in Katsina was done to promote Islam and discourage un-Islamic practices as Western education is not the type of education permitted by Allah and his Holy Prophet,” he said.

He added, “They are also not teaching what Allah and his Holy Prophet commanded. They are rather destroying Islam. It may be subtle, but Allah the Lord of the skies and earths knows whatever is hidden. May Allah promote Islam. May we die as Muslims. In a nutshell, we are behind what happened in Katsina.”



The violence had always been attributed to bandits but Shekau’s latest recording confirms that the acts may have been perpetrated by Boko Haram all along.