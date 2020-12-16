We have to remove unemployed youths off the streets — Tinubu

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has advocated for social protection measures to be put in place to remove unemployed youths from the streets. this advice was given by Tinubu when he paid a solidarity visit on Monday to Borno state governor Babagana Zulum over the massacre of rice farmers by Boko Haram insurgents late last month. Daily Times gathers.

The former Lagos State governor argued that social protection measures would help make unemployed youths unavailable to evildoers for recruitment.

His words: “We have to remove these unemployed youths from the streets, from being available for evildoers for recruitment. Don’t tell me they are illiterates, anybody that can operate Keke NAPEP and do little repairs, anybody that can hold guns, dismantle guns and service it is no more an illiterate.”

READ ALSO: FG To Block SIM Cards Without NIN Registration by January

He said: “We have been on this (Boko Haram) issue for some time, We have seen the reaction of the Federal Government and we have seen the reaction of the Armed Forces. This is no longer a conventional warfare; this is more tactical and more reason.

“In such a situation, what we do is to re-plan our strategy. We have seen the governor has been attacked on more than one occasion in an effort to eliminate him but Allah is mighty. He has protected and will continue to protect him.”



He also emphasized on the killings by insurgents were neither a doctrine of Islam nor of Christianity.

“We saw people who have endured so much agony, denial and brutality decided to run to their farms to develop means of livelihood not only for themselves but for all of us, in the end, they were slaughtered.

“That’s not a religion, it is not in our religion (Islam), it is not in Christianity either, it is an act of wickedness. I want His Excellency and members of the state executive to see this visit, not as a condolence only, not a sympathy only, but as solidarity and commitment that we must defeat all evildoers.”

“You can’t concentrate or become innovative and excel if you have to make educational development in fear,” he said, describing Zulum as a man who “combines talent and character.”



”Prof. Zulum… is a man of courage, brilliance, talent plus great character. Is a different thing for one to be talented, and another to have character. Zulum is a man who is talented combined with great character and courageously takes the responsibility of governance without looking back,” he added.

Tinubu pointed out that under insurgency, governance would hardly excel because no leader would be able to concentrate and innovate