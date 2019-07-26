The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Taraba State has thrown its weight behind the nomination of Mr. Sale Mamman, an engineer, as the ministerial nominee representing Taraba State in the Federal Executive Council.

The party in a press statement signed by its Publicity Secretary in the state, Aaron Artimas, urged its elected representatives in the National Assembly to diligently work for the successful screening of the state nominee for the unity and progress of the party, calling on the National Assembly to disregard claims by “some disgruntled people that the State APC executive or any organ of the party in the state is opposed to the nomination or any plan to protest against Egnr Sale Mamman.”

Artimas said it has become highly imperative for the Taraba State Executive committee of the APC, to issue a formal statement and declaration of support, endorsement and show of delight with the nomination of Mamman as ministerial candidate representing Taraba State.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, the APC in Taraba State hereby restate our profound appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for choosing a worthy and highly qualified party man to represent our state in the Federal Executive Council.

“As one of the oldest members of our party, Egnr Mamman has not only diligently served our party, but also has handled many positions of responsibility at the national level and is well known to the President,” Artimas said.

The party also dismissed insinuations that he contested elections in another state, describing it as a non issue as many prominent Nigerians have contested elections in states other than theirs, while still retaining their natural indigeneship.

“Notable examples like, Sen. Binta Masi, James Falake and the immediate past governor of Osun State who had served as commissioner in Lagos State but now a ministerial nominee for Osun State will suffice.”

Artimas said the party attests to the fact that Egnr Mamman is a bonafide citizen of Taraba State from Jalingo Local Government and had been a full participant of various efforts made by the APC in Taraba State to consolidate the gains of the party.

He however commended the patience and sacrifice of all its members and urged them to regard the nomination of Egnr Sale Mamman as a new window of opportunity to restore the fortunes of the party in the state.

