We have no factional party secretariat in Osun, says PDP

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alerted of clandestine plots by certain individuals to set up a strange office in Osogbo, Osun state, and purport such to be the Osun State secretariat of the PDP.

The party said it has no intention of opening another office neither is the party factionalised.

Party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement on Tuesday said the PDP state secretariat in Osun State is located beside Federal Road Safety Corps Office, on Ikirun road in Osogbo, the state capital.

READ ALSO: Only PDP Can Solve Nigeria’s Problems — Lamido

He said “it is imperative to state that our great party does not operate or recognize any other state secretariat in Osun State other than the above stated.

“All party members, critical stakeholders and supporters, particularly in Osun state and the nation at large, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), all security agencies, the media and the general public should take note and be guided by this accordingly.

“The leadership of the PDP charges all our members in Osun state to continue to work together and not be distracted by any such divisive plots, especially at this time that our party is working relentlessly to rescue our nation from misrule”.