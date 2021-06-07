We have more surprises in store for our customers – Getfitng boss, Adekemi Oladipo

By Mutiat Alli

Although GetFit Technologies Limited has become synonymous with waist trainers, the company’s CEO, Adekemi Oladipo, has recently explained that the company does a lot more than sell the best brands of waist trainers in town.

“We have evolved beyond waist trimmers. This year alone, we have introduced at least three new products, including our new Getfit Body Shapers and the Getfit Apple Cider Gummies.”

Continuing, she said: “We are a dynamic wellness company and we will keep evolving with time.”

Oladipo further explained two of the company’s products in 2021.

Posting on @Getfitng, the Instagram page of the company, she said of the Getfit Body Shapers: “It gives shapes to the most stubborn belly fat, and gives your dress that smooth sexy look. It shapes the belly, too, and it is invisible under a fitted dress. It also lifts the butt.”

She added: “It is made of premium quality and comfortable material that is anti-roll, so it smoothens all contours and folds around your waist and belly. The breathable mesh at the butt will not retain sweat.”

Of the Apple cider gummies, she said: “It is 10% acetic acid of Apple cider and its 1000mg per serving plus other vitamins compared to foreign ones with lesser efficiency of 5% acetic or less.”

The Getfitng boss further claimed: “You will have to buy at least two or three bottles of foreign products to get the effect of Getfit Apple Cider gummies.”

She noted: “Remember White people don’t eat Eba and Egusi with assorted or Okpa and Garri. So we had to improve the efficiency of our brand of apple cider gummies to serve you better.”

According to Oladipo: “Our customers should expect more from GetFitng before the end of the year. We care for our community of customers and we will always lookout for products that will help them achieve their body goals.”