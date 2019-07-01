Joy Obakeye

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has informed stakeholders in the manufacturing and importing businesses that it boasts of laboratories that can be used to test products, in a bid to be competitive and boost consumer confidence in locally made products.

The Deputy Director, Food Laboratory Services, SON, Ms Yeside Akinlabi made the charge at a sensitisation workshop on SON laboratory services in Lagos.

“The sensitisation on SON laboratory services is long overdue. As the apex body for standardisation, people expect so much from us. It is high time we reposition the laboratory and we decided that the time is now to actually, showcase what our SON laboratory is all about”, she said.

According to her, without testing, the quality of a product cannot be determined, stressing that the agency’s laboratories have been repositioned to carry out any form of testing required for both local and imported products.

“Without testing, we cannot know if a product is of a good standard and this is why laboratories are key; we are calling on manufacturers to take advantage of our laboratories to test their products. Our laboratories are open for them to bring their products for the test.”

Continuing she said: “We have more equipment to test products; this will give manufacturers confidence in whatever they are churning out into the market, while also boosting consumer confidence in whatever goods and services they buy.”

She pointed out that a lot has gone into the refurbishment and equipping of its laboratories, maintaining that SON is developing standards to ensure that consumers get value for money spent as well as encouraging manufacturers produce in line with global best practices in order to be competitive and acceptable in the international market.