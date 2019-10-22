The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Zone RS2 Command, Lagos on Tuesday said that it had increased the number of centres for driving licence production in Lagos zone to 43.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the zone comprises of Ogun and Lagos States.

The Acting Zonal Public Education Officer, DRC Ijeoma Ajuzie made this disclosure in a statement in Lagos.

“In a bid to serve the public better and respond effectively to the numerous applicants seeking to obtain the National Drivers Licence, the Federal Road Safety Corps Zone RS2 Lagos has increased the number of Driving Licence production centers to 43.

“The stations are located across Lagos and Ogun States which make up Zone RS2 of the Federal Road Safety Corps with Headquarters in Ojodu Lagos State,” Ajuzie said.

According to her, the list of the Lagos State centres and their locations include: FRSC Office, Ojodu, Ojodu-1 RS 2.1 Isheri Road Ojodu Berger, Ojodu_II RS2.1 Isheri Road Ojodu Berger, and Ojo Local Government Secretariat, Olojo Drive.

Others are: Agege main Local Government Council Secretariat; Public Works Yard; General Hospital road, Badagry; Igando Ikotun Local Council Development Area (LCDA) Ikotun; and at 9/11 Ijaiye Ojokoro Road, in Ijaiye Ojokoro LCDA premises.

Others are: No. 3/5 Bada Williams Layout inside Alimosho LGA Akowonjo; Oto-Awori LCDA office, along Badagry-Express Way, VIS Yard, Onigbongo, Anthony; Beside FO filling station, Unilag Premise Lagos and Board of Internal Revenue, Oshodi, Lagos state.

Also, Oshodi/Isolo Local Government Secretariat Bolade, Oshodi, BIR Office, After Bariga Bridge; Lagos State Ministry Of Works Yard, Oke-Oyinbo, Epe; SDP Party Office, Eti-Osa and Iru/ Victoria Island Primary Health Centre.

Agip Bus stop, Along Epe-Lekki Expressway, Ajah; Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Council (Annex); Berger Cement, Apapa; Apapa PTD; Apapa and BIR Office, Opposite Police Training Collage, Ikeja.

The rest centres are: 17A, Alhaji Tokan Street, Western Avenue, Surulere, Coker_Aguda, No 19/ 29 Thomas Animashaun St., Aguda Surulere and VIO Office, Ikorodu.

According to her, the list of the Ogun State centers and their locations include: BIR Office (HQ), Abeokuta, RS. 2.21 Ijebu Ode, RS 2.22 Otta, RS 2.27, Ojodu Abiodun, RS 2.25 Shagamu and Internal Revenue Service, parastatal complex, Ilaro.

Others are: K/M2, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, OPIC Gateway Development House, Internal revenue office, Agbara, V.I.O Compound, Kotopo, and FRSC Compound, Agbado.

The rest centres are Opeyemi Adenaiya Junction, Adjacent Police Station, Ibafo and Adunni Plaza, Iyana Coker, Ifo, according to her.

According to her, the Zonal Commanding Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal Samuel Obayemi, has advised applicants to avail themselves of the opportunity and procure their genuine licenses at any centre closest to them.