We have kept faith with our mandate, says Delta speaker

Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Speaker of the Delta state House of Assembly, Sherriff Oborevwori on Sunday in Asaba, said that the House has kept faith with its core mandate of lawmaking and oversight functions of impacting positively on the development of the state.

The speaker who spoke to journalists in Asaba, disclosed that the House would continue to make laws that would promote the development of the state through effective legislative framework, adding that the House had passed several bills out of which some have been assented to while others were awaiting the governor’s assent and a few others at various stages at the committee level.

Oborevwori noted that the House continues to make progress in the implementation of the autonomy bill for the legislature as the House had passed the legislative framework for implementation and the bill and was awaiting the governor’s assent.

He expressed hope that the autonomy bill would be assented to by the governor before the end of the 6th assembly as necessary proposals were put in place and into the budget.

The speaker said the House has maintained a cordial working relationship with executive, stressing that the assembly had made tremendous achievements, adding that the number of votes turned in by Deltans for Governor Okowa and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) clearly shows that the state is working.

He commended the media for its effective coverage of the activities of the House, noting that media partnership has promoted the legislature through the print, electronic and online media.