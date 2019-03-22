We have concluded plans to conduct Mock UTME on April 1 –JAMB

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board have said that it has concluded plans for the conduct of this year’s mock UTME examination scheduled to hold on April 1.

The examination body also said that candidates who are yet to receive notification for the mock examination may not have indicated interest at the point of registration.

Head, Media and Information of the board, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, made the clarification on Friday, saying that printing of notification slips of the main UTME will begin on April 2, while the examination will start from April 11.

“We have concluded plans for the conduct of this mock UTME scheduled to hold on April 1.

“Some candidates have been saying they are yet to receive and print their notification slips for this mock examination. I think that has nothing to do with the board because all those who indicated interest to participate have all been notified.

“Again, some of them might have registered late. However, the examination is optional and I do not think there is any cause to worry,’’ he said.

Daily Times recalls that out of the about 1.9 million candidates who registered for the 2019 UTME which is computer-based, a total of 157, 631 indicated interest to write the mock as at the close of UTME registration on February 21.