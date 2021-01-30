We have budgeted billions of naira to fight COVID-19 – Sanwo Olu

The Governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, while speaking in a recent interview with Channels TV, talked about how his administration have been handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, after the #EndSARS protest last year, a lot of people lost trust and confidence in the government that’s why his administration currently putting efforts to restore the trust that the people once had on the government.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu went further to talk about how Lagos state have been handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, the COVID-19 pandemic is one that have not ravaged the world for one hundred years but right now it is ravaging Nigeria with Lagos as its focus.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu said that his government is committed to ensuring that they keep the people of Lagos state safe from the virus that’s why the State Government have budgeted billions of Naira to enable the state government fight corona virus.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu said that the budgeted funds will be used to buy nose masks, hand sanitizers and also provide palliatives to the poor masses living in the state.