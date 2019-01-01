We have a warrant to arrest Dino-Police

The Nigeria Police has claimed it had a duly obtained warrant of arrest duly deployed to apprehend Sen. Dino Melaye in his residence in Abuja. Dozens of Police personnel have continued to lay siege on the private residence of Melaye, a senator representing Kogi West which has attracted wide condemnation from the public. But the Police says the lawmaker is wanted over an alleged case of culpable homicide.A statement by the force spokesman, acting DCP Jimoh Moshood on Monday in Abuja, said the police would continue to occupy his residence until he surrendered. “We will not retreat until Sen. Dino Melaye surrenders himself for arrest and investigation,’’ he said.Moshood said that Melaye was wanted by the police for a case of criminal conspiracy and attempted culpable homicide, committed on July 19 and explained that Melaye and his armed thugs allegedly attacked police personnel shot and wounded Saliu in the process.The spokesman alleged that the lawmaker had refused to report to the police command in Kogi to answer the charges in spite of the letter written to the Clerk of the National Assembly, saying Saliu was yet to recover from the gunshot injury he sustained during the attack and was still under intensive medical care in the hospital.Moshood said the force would ensure a thorough investigation into the matter to ensure that the rule of law prevailed.