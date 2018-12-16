We employ 10,000 out of school children, others – NATA

The National Vice Chairman, North West zone of the National Automobiles Technicians Association (NATA), Comrade Abubakar Nasir Kalhu has said that his association is assisting about 10,000 children with trades as a means of livelihood and employments. He said the beneficiaries are those whose parents cannot afford to give them western education, or those who refused to go to school for lack of interest or truancy. He made the statement in a press conference in Birnin Kebbi when he visited Kebbi to witness end of tenure elections of the association. He added that northern state are left behind in terms of assistance to the association by complementing what they are doing to the economic growth of their host state, saying states in the south have already built mega mechanic villages, lamenting that in the north the story is not same. Kalhu further said that available trades giving employments to youths are: mechanic, vulcanizing, welding and several other self subsisting handworks and empowerment at the end of training the children every year. He described the election that was won by Muhammed Sani as the state chairman and excos of the association as credible and peaceful. He called on the Kebbi State government to continue its assistance to the association and emulate its sister states by building mega mechanic village in the state. Haruna Aliyu usman, Birnin kebbi