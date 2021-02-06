“We don't want to kill cows” — Amaechi — Daily Times Nigeria

Rotimi Amaechi, the minister of transportation, has disclosed the reason why the Abuja — Kaduna Rail is running below hundred kilometers.

According to Rotimi Amaechi, that there are cows everywhere between Abuja to Kaduna and the ministry does not want to kill cows anymore.

The last time, the rail ran above 100 kilometers, it killed many cows and the owners requested compensation hence Abuja — Kaduna rail line cannot run faster than 90 kilometers per hour because “we don’t want to kill cows.”

