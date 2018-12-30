We defected to APC because of Gov Bindo’s performance – PDP stalwarts

Some Peoples Democracy Party (PDP) stalwarts in Adamawa State who were directly in-charge of Amb. Jameel Abubakar Campaign organisation, a gubernatorial aspirant that came second in the party primary election of PDP in the state, have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).The defectors include a former speaker in the Adamawa State House of Assembly and the Campaign Director General of Amb. Jameel, Rt. Hon. Gibson Nathaniel, alongside other officials of the Campaign Organisation.They stormed the office of the Director General of Campaign organisation of Governor Bindo Jibrilla, Chief Felix Tangwami and submitted a letter indicating their loyalty to support Jibrilla’s second governorship return.The political bigwigs, who worked at various level of political scenes of Adamawa State during the PDP administration, told Felix Tangwami that they have resolved to support Jibrilla to win in the coming 2019 elections because of his strides of result oriented leadership.Gibson Nathaniel, who led other stalwarts in a delegation of seven persons, said: “The decision to join APC was after due consultations and having due regards to the developmental strides of Bindo Jibrilla especially the recent full settlement of all the outstanding salaries of Health Workers, primary school teachers and Local Government Employees in addition to payment of counterpart fund for RAMP-2 Federal roads construction township and inter-local roads, procurement of agriculture inputs, just to mention a few.“We resolved to support the reelection of Gov Bindo Jibrilla for continuity.”The under signed political defectors include Mr. P. P. Elisha, Hon Ahmadu Abba, Hon Bello Dauda Foru, Hon Fati Omar Nyawu, Hon Mustapha Maigari and Hon Aliyu Abdullahi among othersIn his response, DG Tangwami assured them of all-inclusive government as Bindo’s style of leadership is for all people.