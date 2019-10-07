Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said that Nigarians can not allow ‘Sex-for grades trend that is psychologically abusive to young women to thrive’

This came as he called for the end of sexual harassment of students in all tertiary institutions in African.

Atiku reacting to the viral video of Boniface Igbeneghu, a lecturer from University of Lagos (UNILAG), said; “I have just read the story on #SexForGrades across public tertiary institutions in many West African countries.

Pastor, UNILAG don exposed in sex for mark scandal



“This is unacceptable and requires systemic strategies to put a deterrence to such behaviour.

“As a society, we cannot allow a trend that is psychologically abusive to young women to thrive.

“In fact, that’s a direct opposite of what a sound educational system represents.”