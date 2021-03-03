We can survive without food supplies from North, says Igbo group

Following threats from some Northern groups to cut off food supplies to the South, the Association of South East Town Union has stated that the people of the region can feed themselves without relying on food from the north.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the group’s National President, Emeka Diwe, and Secretary, Gideon Adikwuru, said the capital flight caused by what they called “the imperialism of the northern agro-cartels in Igboland” would be put to an end soon.

The union declared that the North’s blockade on food supply to Igboland would not cause them to shake or scramble for aid, as some Nigerians might believe.

According to the statement, the Northern traders’ decision aided Ndigbo’s plan to achieve complete self-sufficiency in food production through the association.

“The aim is to promote the steady and seamless repatriation of Igbo wealth back home, thereby unlocking the potential in all sectors of the local economy and facilitating job and wealth development for our people across various value chains,” says the statement.

“We planned for it, and it has helped the materialization of our initiative and accelerated our agenda, which is to harvest our resources and make our land an oasis of prosperity for the Black race,” according to the declaration.

There are ripples in the water. The Amalgamated Union of Foodstuffs and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria had gone on an indefinite strike, vowing not to supply food products to the South in order to protect alleged mistreatment of Fulani herdsmen and some northerners living in the South, according to Nigerian newspapers.

The union also requested N4.75 billion in compensation for its members’ alleged damages suffered during the # EndSARS protest and the razing of their assets in Oyo State’s Shasha market.

The Arewa Consultative Forum, or ACF, has since urged the Federal Government to resolve the strikers’ grievances.