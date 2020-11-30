‘We are working to give Lagos politics a new face’

Patrick Okohue, Lagos

Leader and Initiator of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, Mr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, has said that his movement was aimed at uniting every resident of Lagos State irrespective of tribe to take the benefit of the prosperity of the state, Daily Times reports.

He said unlike the belief of people in some quarters, his movement is not aimed at discriminating against anyone, but to build a Lagos that works for all.

Speaking at a media chat to mark his birthday in Lagos, Adeniran, popularly called Jandor, said however, that his movement is now attracting attacks from powerful quarters from those who feel threatened by his rising profile and afraid that he could spring a political surprise in the state.

Jandor, alleged at the conference held at the Liberty Place, the state secretariat of the Lagos4Lagos Movement in Ikeja, that the state government may have prevailed on the management of the Police College, the initial venue designated for the celebrations, to withdraw the approval earlier granted the movement for the use of the venue, purely for political reasons.

Buttressing his claims, Adeniran also recounted his ordeal and that of his followers which is more like a political witch-hunt because of the continuous growth of his group’s membership base across the 3 senatorial districts of the state.

He said, “Two of the events which were to hold at Michael Otedola College of Primary Education, Epe and Lagos State University, where I was invited as a guest speaker, they were prevailed on to stop the events.

“Every of their plans turned out to be a blessing, today, every local government and LCDA are celebrating not just me, but the Lagos they envisioned and it will definitely come to pass,” he added.

Speaking further he said, “We paid all the necessary dues and gone through the necessary due processes. We’ve gotten the approval, so naturally we were surprised when on Monday, 23 November, 2020 barely 48 hours to the event, after every machinery has been put in place for a successful outing, the police withdrew the approval earlier given, claiming they are doing so for reasons beyond their control.”

He also alleged that at another occasion he was billed to be a guest speaker at a book launch at the Lagos State University with invitations sent out and programmes printed, only to be informed a few days to the event that they have been advised to drop him from the event.

While saying that whatever is being done to limit his popularity is only helping to make him more popular, Jandor said his ambition is to enthrone a leadership in Lagos that will not need a second level approval before actions can be taken and projects delivered, but rather build a Lagos that works for everyone irrespective of who you are or where you are from.