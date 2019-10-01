A Fulani group under the aegis of Jonde Jam Fulani Youths Association of Nigeria has said Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state has ignored the Fulani community in the state.

“There is no political appointment given to any Fulani man in spite of our massive support to Gov. Lalong at the polls,” the body alleged.

The group added that the governor’s action can be best described as marginalization and ethnic discrimination, saying that since the inception of the Lalong administration five years ago, nomadic education has collapsed as no Fulani children has access to basic education in the state.

In a press statement issued in Jos on Tuesday by the National President of the group, Alhaji Sa’Idu Maikano, the group said Gov. Lalong has demonstrated a clear body language of use and dump.

“We are not happy with the Plateau state governor even as nomadic education has collapsed under his watch. Nomadic primary schools in Plateau state were 126 before the creation of Nasarawa state from Plateau state.

“Plateau state was left with 86 nomadic schools. But today, the functional nomadic schools in Plateau state cannot exceed 20 and the state government is doing nothing about it.

“The nomadic education programme started officially in November 1986 after a workshop on nomadic education held in Yola. The workshop resolved that the nomads needed a fair deal through the provision of education and other social amenities to reciprocate their contributions to nation building.

“Education plays a key role in the socio-economic development of the Nigeria society. Despite the importance of education, many Fulani children are not enjoying it.

Policies by some state governments, proximity, mobility, lack of funds and faulty curriculum designs are some of the reasons of partial participation of the Fulani in public schools.

“We urge the federal government to as a matter of urgency come to the rescue of nomadic education in Plateau state, because Lalong has totally failed Fulani who contributed in numbers to the votes that made him governor.

“Lalong has continued to marginalize Fulani in his administration and we consider it as discrimination. Therefore, we say no to injustice against the Fulani, we are also stakeholders in Plateau state. We call on Lalong to run an all inclusive government,” the group demanded.