A former Chairman of Arochukwu Local Government Area, Chief Amah Abraham, has decried the presence of heavy security operatives at Saturday’s fundraiser in Obinkita Arochukwu, saying that the development caused panic among the natives.



Abraham said at a news briefing in Umuahia on Wednesday that the security men who, he said, were 70 in number, accompanied the Senate Chief Whip, Sen. Orji Kalu, to the event, organised by Aro women.



He said the idea behind the presence of heavy security personnel was to instil fear in the people ahead of a possible supplementary poll between Kalu and Sen. Mao Ohuabunwa of the Peoples Democratic Party.



He described the large size of the armed security personnel that accompanied Kalu as unnecessary and suspicious.



Abraham said, “It is suspicious and provocative for Kalu to visit Arochukwu, the home of his opponent in the February 23 senatorial election, with such intimidating number of security personnel.



“He should be reminded that intimidation will not work for him this time. Aro Okeigbo is ready for him and he will be disappointed.

“The people are resolute to recover their mandate and ready to pay whatever price that is required.”



Abraham, who was an aide to the former Abia governor, further warned that “no amount of intimidation or showmanship can stop the people.”



He said that the people would do everything to resist the attempt to militarise the area.



But in a swift reaction, Mr Maduka Okoro, the South-East Media Aide to Kalu, dismissed Abraham’s allegation of intimidation as baseless and inconsequential.



Maduka said that Kalu went to the ceremony with the security personnel attached to his office as the Senate Chief Whip.

“Kalu did not go to the event to campaign so why would he want to intimidate anybody?



“When he arrived at the venue, the whole place was agog with joy as the entire people scrambled to have a handshake with him.

“They received him with great ecstasy and the elders prayed for him and he made handsome donations to the women, youths and aged men and women of the area.



“He even had an embrace with Ohuabunwa and both of them joined hands to cut the cake at the ceremony, so why would Abraham allege intimidation?”



Maduka urged the public to disregard Abraham’s allegation, saying that he was “only seeking relevance.”



News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Ohuabunwa lost to Kalu at the poll but the Justice Cornelius Akintayo-led election petitions tribunal annulled Kalu’s victory and ordered a supplementary election in the eight of the 11 wards in Arochukwu within 90 days.



Kalu, who contested the election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, has since appealed the tribunal’s judgment.

