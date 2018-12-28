We are steadfast, focused in our struggle – Kebbi retirees leader

The leader of Kebbi state retirees pressure group, Alhaji Babangida Garba Gwandu has said that the struggle for the payments of gratuities is still unshaken, focused and steadfast despite intimidation from the state government.The leader in a press conference in his Birnin Kebbi residence told journalists that his own percentage of the gratuities released by the government was suspended without cogent reason, he was told by the committee that he should wait till they get order from the above.Garba added that under his leadership at least thirteen thousand retirees have got their payments through the struggle therefore he has no reason to worry or lose focus, he refuted allegations that the leadership of the pressure group have comprised by taking sides with the government to frustrate the struggle saying naturally those who got paid withdraw.He stated that they will sustain the pressure and prayers till all the debts of gratuities are paid by the government since monies for the purpose were released by the federal government still in the coffers of the government.He urged the state government to look with a kind eye the worsening plight of Kebbi retirees who diligently served the state for thirty five years.