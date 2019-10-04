Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), has said they are secured under the leadership of Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state.

The group said under Lalong herdsmen moves freely in all parts of the state without being molested.

Miyetti Allah stated this on Friday in a press briefing in Jos, championed by the former National Youth Leader of the Association and Chairman of Concerned Fulani Youths of Plateau State Alh. Abdulkarim Bayero.

Bayero was however refuting claims by National President of Jonde Jam Fulani Youths Association of Nigeria, Alh. Sa’Idu Maikano, who said that Lalong has neglected the Fulani Community in Plateau for five years.

“Fulani on the Plateau now live in peace and this is as a result of the measures put in place by Governor Lalong.

“The Governor constituted a committee under the Plateau Peace Building Agency comprising of 7 Fulani and 7 people from the Berom ethnic group, who are the major conflicting parties in the state. The Committee made recommendations on what need to be done to enthrone peace, since then there has been relative peace in the state.”

Bayero explained that the governor had also constituted a committee under the leadership of Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Northern Nigeria Rev. Yakubu Pam to tackle the farmers-herders clashes in Plateau.

He noted that all Fulani, Imams and community leaders as well as Pastors and Berom community leaders are members of the community which has worked assiduously for the current peace in the state.

“We wrote through PLASMEDA to the Governor’s former SSA on Fulani matters to request for assistance and the Governor approved it. The State Government through, PLASMEDA purchased 30 cattle.

“Prof. Sharubutu was invited to give orientation to some selected Fulani Youths from the 17 LGA on how to rear the cattle using morden technics. Some LGA got three while others got two, the Governor promised to buy more if those ones are rear well”, Bayero said.