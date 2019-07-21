Our reporter

A separatist group, Biafra Nation’s Youth League (BNYL) says its member and the entire young people of the South East and South- South are ready and waiting for Fulanis to evade the regions, take the land by force and establish RUGA settlements as threatened by Miyetti Allah association.

The League posed the challenge following calls from some northern leaders for Fulani herders to remain in the Southern part of the country and defend themselves against any ethnic militia.

The League said earlier statements credited to Prof. Ango Abdullahi on behalf of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and the one lately by Miyetti Allah’s Kautal Haure are open affront and clear threat to the rights of South East and South-South to live in peace in their native lands and are therefore not acceptable.

They therefore said they are ready to defend their land as well as crops and other valuables that God has blessed their people with from external aggression, adding that they have organized strong resistance groups across its areas of influence to repel any attacks by killer herdsmen,

In a statement sent to Daily Times Sunday, Chief Press Secretary of BNYL, Comrade Kufre Obot confirmed this development, saying that “The apex Fulani group is encouraging the killer herdsmen to remain in the South and kill, in pretense of self defense. But that is dead on arrival, because we have prepared our boys ready to repel any attacks, Miyetti Allah will be shocked at what they will see”.

He also disclosed that BNYL have focused on community sensitization since 2016 which has kept the group as grassroots Organization.

“We are a grassroots movement. This can be evidenced from our grassroots programs in Eket, Ikom, Ahoada, Emohua, Bakassi, Obudu and other towns which are on YouTube. As a grassroots movement we have decided to checkmate herders’ excesses,” Obot said..

In addition to what it is doing, the group urged communities in the South-East and South-south to organize vigilante groups to alert the League of any attempt by strangers to infiltrate villages and farmlands across the entire regions.

“A community in Imo State called Abba in Nkwerre LGA, have become the first to launch strong security group with drone cameras, security phones and alarm polls across the communities. I would advise others to follow suit and be part of efforts to secure our land because no group can do it alone without the communities helping themselves too,” he said.