The police says it is not aware of any petition Busola Dakolo, wife of Timi Dakolo, filed in any of its command’s against COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo.

Recall that on Saturday, Timi raised an alarm on social media after he spotted gun wielding men inside a bus in front of his house.

It was later discovered that the men were a team of police officers from Abuja who had come to deliver a letter to him and his wife to come forward for questionning as there is a case of criminal conspiracy, falsehood and threat to life filed against them.

Timi at a press conference he held in Lagos yesterday, said Busola on June 27th, filed a petition against Fatoyinbo within the Lagos state police command, a day before her explosive interview was released.

He wondered why the police had not acted on her petition or invited Biodun Fatoyinbo for questioning but were quick to act on the clergyman’s petition and invited them for questioning.

In a fresh interview with The Nation, a police officer at the force headquarters in Abuja who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the force is unaware of any petition from Mrs Dakolo.

According to the source, the first petition received is that from Fatoyinbo and that they acted immediately the petition was received.

We are not aware that she wrote any letter. If she tells us that the matter was already reported at Alagbon, we will confirm it and take up the matter from there but as it stands now, we are not aware of that.

We are also not aware that the case is in court. We treated the first petition that came to us and what we did was just to invite; and the invitation is optional. If she likes, she can refuse to honour it or not and according to our men who were on ground yesterday, she said she will honour the invitation on Wednesday.

We gave a date and she said the date was not convenient and she chose another date. If it is by force, will she give date?” he said

Giving reasons why the letter was issued, he said: “We wrote because there was complaint and anybody who complains, constitutionally, we have the right to invite. It is left for the invited person to come or not.

I don’t see the reason for making so much noise about this at all. I am not saying the matter at hand is not serious but I feel there are other important issues that need our attention as a nation. It is merely an invitation; it is not as if our operatives killed anybody.

On why they decided to go with a bus to deliver a letter, he said: “The operatives were from Abuja. We do not expect them to go on foot. Going with the bus does not mean anything.”