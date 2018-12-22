“We are going to up the ante a few notches from what you are used to” – Burna Boy Speaks of Upcoming Concert ‘Burna Live’

Like this: Like Loading...

The announcement of his concert ‘Burna Live’ had Afro-fusion pioneer Burna Boy receiving a myriad of speculations from fans and the media; regarding the feats to expect at the event, which is set to hold on the 26of December, 2018 at EKO Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos. The concert is undoubtedly one of the most discussed musical occasions of the year – sparking anticipation on a global scale, with thousands constantly bringing up the topic on social media. In a recent interview, Burna Boy finally reveals what the world should expect at the concert – assuring millions the concert will deliver feats out of the norm and convention. When asked what his entrance would look like at the concert, the singer simply replied; “We are going to up the ante a few notches from what you are used to. The entrance is important”. This is particularly a reference to his previous concerts where his entrances were part of the most consequential aspects of the event; with many looking like scenes taken straight from a suspense-fuelled flick. Fans of the singer have since taken the statement as a gratification to some of their curiosities, with many expressing their enthusiasm and thanking the singer for his decision to raise the bar some notches higher with the upcoming concert. So far, other speculations linger; like which artists will grace the stage alongside the singer, special segments, appearances, among others – all of which the singer says will be revealed at the concert. Burna Boy made several headlines in the wake of the announcement of the concert; spurring rapid conversation among his multitude of fans on social media. The singer himself is yet to reveal other details regarding the concert, leaving thousands to wonder what he has up his sleeves for the highly anticipated concert.