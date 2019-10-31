Abuja – Governors Forum on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday deliberated on improved media strategies by communicating government’s people-oriented programmes and projects to the citizens.

The chairman of the forum’s Media Committee, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, said this at a news conference shortly after the committee’s meeting in Abuja.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his Deputy Governor, Mr Kadri Hamzat, said that the essence of the meeting was to showcase states programmes and projects as well as to project their stewardship.

“We are doing a lot of things and it is also important we let the citizens know what we are doing and why we are doing it.

”We believe that as a party our template must be standard, even though it must be broad, each state must adopt it. There must be synergy in what we have adopted.

”People will see the different very soon because we will keep improving in our communication to our citizens.

According to him, the essences of our deliberation is to continue to deliver services to the citizens of states and by extension, the country.

”How do we get better in what we do as a government and how do we communicate and expand horizon to all the states in Nigeria?

”Do we represent our country to outside world so that it will not just be negative that is portrayed? We have to project the good things we do in this land,” Sanwo-Olu said.(NAN)

