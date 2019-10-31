The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to use his electoral victory at the Supreme Court on Wednesday to reconcile warring members of the party across Nigeria.

Chief Eze Nwachukwu, state Chairman of the party, gave the advice on Thursday in Abakaliki while speaking, added that the victory should also galvanise unity in the party.

Nwachukwu further urged the president and the party’s national leaders to immediately initiate peace move in all warring chapters of the party with all litigations against Buhari’s election victory have been set aside.

“This is to achieve lasting peace among members and reduce internal bickering to the barest minimum.

“The Supreme Court has affirmed that Nigerians gave their mandate to the party and we are expected to unite in order to effectively deliver our electoral promises to them,” he said.

The APC state Chairman, however, noted that the bickering among members across the country was normal as nothing had gone out of control.

“Anybody thinking that there would be no absolute peace in political parties, especially vibrant ones such as ours, is a dreamer.

“Political parties are entities where people of diverse interests come together to pursue certain goals and promote varying interests.

“There are therefore agreements, disagreements, alignments, re-alignments among others and whenever interests come to terms, there would be absolute peace,” he said.

He noted that other political parties also had their share of the bickering except in the parties, owned, managed and funded by one or two persons.

“The president’s victory at the Supreme Court is an indication that APC is poised to win the forthcoming gubernatorial victories in Kogi and Bayelsa.

“We advise the opposition party in the country and its presidential candidate to support the Buhari-led administration as it continues to deliver its ‘next level agenda’ to Nigerians.

“We also advise the opposition party’s presidential candidate to return to the APC and identify with progressive ideals that have lifted the country from doldrums.”

Nwachukwu said that the party’s silence in Ebonyi should not be misconstrued as it was still intact and projecting to occupy the political space of the state.

“It is a pity that the Independent National Electoral Commission of Nigeria (INEC) declared the electoral results against us but we know we won the elections.

“The electoral petition tribunal which declared that our candidate for the Ikwo/ Ezza South Federal Constituency seat emerged victorious is an indication that Ebonyi people gave us their mandate.“(NAN)