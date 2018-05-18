 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Wawu!! Cee-C Set To Become The First Female NairaBet Ambassador

May 18, 2018

Big Brother Naija 2018 First runner-up, Cee-C appears to be having so many good deals from big brands coming her way.

The controversial  former housemate looks set to become the  first female ambassador of one of Nigeria’s biggest betting company, Nairabet..

“￼The  popular betting Company CEO, Akin Alabi, Cee-C revealed via a tweet that he was looking forward top working with the Cee-c despite her fiery nature and even though he never really watched the big naija reality game show when it was on.”

￼Recall that, Cee-c became a brand ambassador of House of Lunnettes which TBoss is already an ambassador.

Akin Alabi wrote;

See who came to @NairaBET HQ today. Thank you Cee-C and Ubi Franklin for coming

I didn’t watch Big Brother but following it on Social Media, it seems that CeeC is a fiery and combative person. Sound like someone I will like to hire.”

