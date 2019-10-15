The West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE has started the registration of private candidates for 2020 examination.

According to Vanguard, the Head of National office, West African Examination Council, WAEC, Mr Olu Adenipekun stated this in a release on Monday.

Part of the statement reads: “ This is to inform intending candidates for the WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2020-First Series that registration will commence today Tuesday, October 15, 2019 and end on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.”