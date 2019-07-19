By Henry Omunu, Abuja

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase, has condoled with the government and people of Plateau state over the loss of 14 lives as a result of a building collapse.

The unfortunate incident occurred in the early hours of July 15 at Delimi community in Jos North Local Government Area of the state leading to the death of the landlord and other occupants with four people said to be critically injured.

The deputy speaker also called for adequate measures aimed at preventing a repeat of similar occurrence in the future.

Wase, who bemoaned the deaths recorded in the unfortunate incident, also described it as “one-too-many and happening at a time when the state and the country in general are seeking ways of keeping the citizens safe and secured.”

The deputy speaker also lamented a situation where citizens are dying from avoidable causes such as building collapse even in the face of ongoing executive and legislative efforts to regulate and reposition the building/ construction industry.

The deputy speaker is of the view that the best place to feel most safe is within the four walls of a building, be it one’s house or office or a place of worship when it comes to safety issues.

He said for people to also experience death from unsafe structures due to avoidable negligence is unacceptable and most unfortunate, adding that government must seek ways of addressing such occurences.

While calling on relevant government agencies, both state and federal to salvage the situation by facilitating prompt intervention in the treatment and recuperation of the injured, the deputy speaker also prayed God for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives.

