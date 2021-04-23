Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

West African Seasoning Company (WASCO) Limited, makers of AJI-NO-MOTO® food seasoning has organised a cooking competition for members of the Lagos State Caterers and Decorators Association in commemoration of the 2021 International Women’s Day.

The cooking competition which was aimed at providing correct information about the Japanese company and its brand to the caterers, witnessed 10 contestants who were selected from 10 zones out of the 12 registered zones of LSCDA in the state.

Olubukola Folarin Okelola, from Ikorodu zone, emerged the winner as her smokey ofada rice and Ayamase sauce was adjudged the best by the panel of judges led by a seasoned Home Economics specialist, Mrs. Catherine Ogunrinde.

Oluwatosin Coker from Lagos Island zone came second while Josephine Nwasiwe from Alimosho zone came third; with each of the winners smiling home with mouth-watering gifts including a refrigerator. The other contestants were not left out as they were given consolation prizes.

Okelola, who could not hide her joy, commended WASCO’s management for coming to enhance their culinary knowledge through their products, adding that AJI-NO-MOTO® truly brings out the deliciousness in food from her experience in using the seasoning for more than seven years now.

The caterer said, “I have been using AJI-NO-MOTO® for my cooking since I started my catering business seven years ago. Customers love the taste of my food and I use it to cook any type of food.

“The best way to use and enjoy the seasoning is to know the right quantity to use for each meal. I use it in moderation and since I have been using it, I have never heard any complaint from my customers.

From my experience, I can tell you that some of the negative things that people say about the product are untrue. The seasoning is also economical.”

The International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8 every year to recognize efforts of women in the society. The campaign theme for this year’s commemoration was ‘Choose To Challenge.”

Speaking at the event which was also used to introduce the company’s newest addition, “DeliDawa” seasoning, WASCO’s Head of Marketing, Isah Hassan Shallangwa, affirms that AJI-NO-MOTO® food seasoning also known as Monosodium Glutamate (MSG), is safe for consumption, assuring the caterers that the product had long been scientifically proven safe for consumption.

According to him, AJI-NO-MOTO® helps in salt reduction in our cooking and also enhances deliciousness of our meals.

Shallangwa says AJI-NO-MOTO® is simply made from sugarcane through the natural process of fermentation and therefore, 100 percent safe for consumption.

He assured the caterers that the company is committed to bringing out natural taste in cooking through safe and cost-effective seasonings, urging them to dispel any myth or misconception about AJI-NO-MOTO®.

He explained, “it is rich in glutamate one of the free amino acids. Almost all seasoning contains MSG. Umami substance is present in most natural foods such as meat, seafood, vegetables, cheese and milk. Glutamate is also abundant in breast milk.

“Umami seasoning enhances taste of dishes and is a universal taste. It is one of the five basic tastes along with sweet, sour, salty and bitter.”

Educating the participants earlier about the safety of their product, WASCO’S Corporate Communication Officer, Mrs. Francisca Ikediashi, noted that based on its safety, AJI-NO-MOTO seasoning is consumed in over 130 countries.

AJI-NO-MOTO®, according to her, has been safely used as food ingredient since 1908 after it was discovered by a Japanese scientist, Dr. Kikunae Ikeda, adding that the product is registered in Nigeria by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

She urged the caterers to work with facts and to disregard unfounded rumours about the product.

About the latest addition to their brand, Ikediashi mentioned that “DeliDawa” is a powdery seasoning made from fermented locus beans which gives more native flavour and taste than local Daddawa, it has no unpleasant smell and no inconvenience of grinding.

“It is affordable and can be used for a long period of time. Produced and packaged under a hygienic condition, the seasoning can be used for variety of local dishes”

Brand Ambassador of AJI-NO-MOTO® and popular comedienne, Dr. Helen Paul, who thrilled the caterers at the event, also took time to educate them on how to use the seasoning in order to maximize its various benefits.

Describing the brand as a essential seasoning for every meal, the comedienne told the participants that AJI-NO-MOTO® is safe for consumption and also a global brand with decades of existence.

President of LSCDA, Mrs. Clementina Oladipo, thanked the company for the recognition and for educating her members about the safety of the seasoning, emphasising that AJI-NO-MOTO® is economical besides enhancing and promoting the taste of food.