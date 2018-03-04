WASA 2017: Ogomudia advise Nigerian Army to constantly review their strategies

The former Chief of Defence Staff cum Chief of Army Staff, General Alexander Ogomudia (Rtd) has advised the Nigeria Army to constantly review their strategies in the fight against insurgency in the country.

Ogomudia who gave the advise while speaking to journalists in Lagos, during the Nigerian Army 81 Division West African Social Activities (WASA) 2017 celebration said this was important because the enemy is never constant.

He maintained that although Nigeria is not the only country confronted with a security challenge, yet there was need for the Nigerian Army to be steadfast and synergize with sister security agencies in order to win the fight.

In his words, ” Each country has it’s own security challenges and Nigeria is not an exception. However, my advice to the Nigerian Army will be to remain steadfast, focused and keep reviewing the situation because the enemy is never constant.

” The enemy is going to change so when he changes, you also must change to match whatever he comes up with. We must also co-operate with other sister security agencies. ”

Ogomudia also called on all peace loving Nigerian to partner with security agencies by making vital information available to them. He said this will help in no small measure.

According to him, ” We are all aware of the security challenges confronting the nation and the roles each and every one of us has to play to improve the level of security. One man cannot do the work because information from even someone who is not on uniform is so vital to what the army can do. But if you keep quiet and atrocities are been done, then you cannot turn around and be blaming the military”

Similarly, he applauded the effort of the Nigerian Army for their active involvement in safeguarding the nation and said the successes made so far were all thanks to their dedication, commitment, sacrifices and synergy with other security agencies.

Speaking further at the event, where he also doubled as the Special Guest of Honour, Ogomudia said WASA which is an age long tradition of the Nigerian Army brings together officers, other ranks, their families and friends for the purpose of interacting and socialising in a cordial and very relaxed environment.

He said, ” By organising this event, you have sustained one of the age long traditions which has helped to enhance regimentation in the past. It will help today and tomorrow to promote family values in the army which also improve civil-military relations and I will continue to encourage events of this nature.”

Ogomudia also commended the personnel of the 81 Division for making their areas of responsibility safe and for successfully conducting various trainings and programmes in 2017, some of which he said led to the arrest of dare-deviled criminals.

He enjoined the Division to continue to work accidiously with other security agencies to maintain and improve the security in Lagos and the country in general.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division, Major- General Enobong Udoh in his welcome remark revealed that WASA as an annual event is one of the ways of keeping the customs of the Nigerian Army.

He said, ” the event is meant to save social relationships among officers, soldier and their families as well as their friends through cultural displays, musical performances and other regimental activities.

” It is an event that is organised usually to mark the end of a tedious and eventful year and herald the beginning of a new training year. It is also an avenue for informal social interaction and a forum for the barracks communities to showcase the roots and diversified cultural heritage of our great nation within the barracks.”

Reviewing the Division’s activities for 2017, Udoh said, ” The 2017 training activities though challenging were very interesting in the Nigerian Army and the 81 Division. All the various trainings and programmes for the year were successfully held as scheduled and the positive gains of course calls for celebration and that is why we are doing this.

“It is intended that the successes of 2017 be leveraged upon in 2018. This is in line with the Chief if Army Staff vision which is to have a professionally responsible Nigerian Army in the discharge of their constitutional roles. ”

The GOC further admonished his officers and men to remain dedicated committed and resilient in the discharge of your responsibilities across the entire area of responsibility

Also present at the occasion were senior officers from the Nigerian Army, the Navy, the Air force, the Police, Traditional rulers amongst other.