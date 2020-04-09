Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has said that Federal Government’s fight against corruption is impartial, objective and non-discriminatory.

Malami stated this in response to claims contained in a letter allegedly written by a US senator on selective prosecution of corruption cases in the country.

A statement issued by media aide to AGF, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, said the allegations that the Federal Government is using corruption fights for political witch-hunt is unfounded, baseless and devoid of factual proof.

“The evidence on the ground establishes that the Federal Government’s operations in the fight against corruption are carried out without fear or favor,” Malami said.

He added that “members of the ruling or opposition parties and others are in no way spared in view of numerical data of recorded judicial convictions”.

Malami noted that the efforts to have a corrupt-free Nigeria are devoid of any political inclinations, pointing out records on recent convictions have shown that both corrupt members of the ruling political party – All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have been convicted.

The Attorney-General of the Federation maintained that unblemished record of successful performance in the fight against corruption has in effect established the conclusion that the allegation of political inclination is outright baseless and unfounded.