Otton Wallin inflated two cuts leaves the Gypsy King in need of over 40 stitches.

Fury who revealed before the match that he would not take a match with Wallin for granted, seems like Wallin is indeed not a walk away boxer as he left fury with a TWO-INCH gash on the eyebrow.

Fury had a quick stitch up from the two inch slit on his eyelid, he valiantly battled to a unanimous decision triumph over the Swede at the T-Mobile Arena.