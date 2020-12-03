Walk for Nature 2020 postpones — Daily Times Nigeria

By Ebere Chibuzor

Nigerian Conservation Foundation,NCF, says the 13th edition, annual Walk for Nature scheduled for October has been postponed.

Head Communication, NCF, Oladapo Soneye noted that this year’s event with the theme “Conserve Biodiversity, Sustain Humanity” billed to hold in Ikeja, Surulere and Ikoyi/Obalende LGA’s new date for the event would be announced.

The Walk for Nature is a collaboration between Lagos State Government (LASG) and the NCF aimed at raising awareness on varieties of contemporary environmental issues confronting Nigerians.

The event demonstrates importance of nature conservation, sustainable use of natural resources and environmental education through a public rally across designated routes.

It equally features calls to action from representatives of NCF, LASG officials, sponsors and stakeholders.

The keynote address was to be delivered by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.