#Wakanda: Golden Curvy Models Applaud Black Panther

Golden Curvy models of JPKingdom pays tributes to the great strength of women especially the Wakanda women who portrayed the countless skills of women and their strengths in diversity. Black Panther has been celebrated all over the world; a Marvel comic superhero movie like never before, breaking box office records.

This movie celebrates and promotes black excellence, African culture, black royalty, women empowerment, and liberation. Black Panther is filled with highly strong female characters like the super smart inventor – Princess Shuri; the strong and fierce Dora Milaje all-female warriors led by Okoye and the revolutionary Nikia.