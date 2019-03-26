WAEC to distribute branded student tables, chairs to selected schools

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) is set to distribute 1, 050 branded student chairs and tables to selected schools across the country.

The council’s Head, National Office, Olu Adenipekun, made the disclosure at a news conference in Lagos.

According to him, the branded chairs and tables will be distributed to selected schools that had served as venues for the coordination of its examiners and marking of candidates’ scripts for the council’s Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) in the country.

“The vision of the council is to be a world-class examination body adding value to the educational goals of its stakeholders. In line with this vision therefore, the council in Nigeria has placed premium on the Nigerian child.

“Over the years, the council has lived up to its mandate and has provided qualitative and reliable educational assessment, encouraged academic and moral excellence, promoted sustainable human resources development and international corporation.

“Therefore, in order to give back to its stakeholders, even as a non-profit making organization, corporate social responsibility remains the hallmark of WAEC. We have supported the Nigerian child in so many ways, but today, we have decided to take it further.

“To this end, council in Nigeria has purchased 1, 050 pieces of branded student chairs and tables for distribution to some selected schools in the country,’’ he said.

Adenipekun said that WAEC in Nigeria operated on zonal and branch office basis, with 12 zonal offices, 21 branch offices two satellite offices and one liaison office.

According to him, a total of 84 schools are currently being used by the council as venues for the marking of candidates’ scripts, for both the school and private candidates WASSCE, spread across the country.

The WAEC boss noted that 21 out of the 84 schools serving as marking venues were selected from 10 states across the country, namely, Sokoto, Oyo, Abia, Kwara, Bayelsa, Plateau, Edo, Kogi, Nasarawa and Delta.

“These are the first batch of the beneficiaries for this noble initiative. Each of the selected 21 schools is to receive a total of 50 pieces of these WAEC branded tables and chairs, signaling the flag off of this project,” he added.