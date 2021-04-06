WAEC sets to release results of WASSCE examination on Tuesday

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has set a date for the publication of the results of the 2021-First Series of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for Private Applicants.

Private candidates who took the WASSCE exam would receive their results on Tuesday, according to WAEC.

Breaking: Results of candidates that sat for the WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2021-First Series will be released tomorrow. Details loading….. @IamKingDemian @IAMTHEOAKATUGBA — WAEC NIGERIA (@waecnigeria) April 5, 2021

On Monday night, the examination body announced this in a tweet on its official Twitter account, Daily Times gathered.

“Breaking: Tomorrow will be published the results of candidates who sat for the WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2021-First Series. WAEC tweeted, “Details loading.”

WAEC had in March cancelled the First Series Literature-in-English (2&1,3) examination of the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates.