WAEC releases NOV/DEC 2020 result for private candidates — Daily Times Nigeria

The West African Examinations Board has announced the results of the November/December 2020 second series of West African Senior School Certificate Exams for private candidates.

At a briefing in Lagos on Monday, the head of WAEC’s national office, Patrick Areghan, declared the findings. While offering a rundown of the figures, Areghan said that, relative to the 2019 entry number, a total of 66,375 candidates enrolled for the exam, showing a 31.63 percent drop.

The Head of the National Office of WAEC Nigeria said the exam took place between Monday, Nov. 23, and Tuesday, 22 December 2020. A total of 3,234 examiners participated in the planning and grading exercise.

Areghan announced a total of 61,509 candidates, which were 30,507 males, while 31,002 were females, comprising 49.60 percent and 50.40 percent, respectively.

WAEC noted that 61,111 candidates representing 99.35 percent of their results were entirely processed and published out of the total number of candidates that sat for the exam, although 398 candidates representing 0.65 percent do have few of their results being processed due to mistakes on the part of candidates.

WAEC announced that the 2020-second sequence of WASSCE for private candidates was completed under strict COVID-19 protocols.