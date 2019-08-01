Esther Taiwo, Lagos

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) Nigeria National Office will be hosting the 37th annual conference of the Association for Educational Assessment in Africa (AEAA).

According to the Head of Nigeria National office, Olu Isaac Adenipekun, the week -long conference will commence on August 5 -9 at the Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

The conference, he stated will be declared open by the minister of education or his representative.

Olanipekun informed journalists at a press briefing to announce the event held at the national office, Yaba that over 400 delegates from around the world are expected to attend the week-long conference.

Meanwhile, as at July 27, 343 delegates have already registered to attend the conference, while provision has also been made for delegates to registrater at the conference venue.

Several erudite scholars have been selected as keynote speakers. Among the side activities lined up for the international conference is a guided tour of various tourist sites within the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and the neighbouring Niger state.

Adenipekun disclosed that WAEC Nigeria will be handed the baton of the leadership of the association during an investiture at the closing ceremony.

He said the AEAA is a non- profit making organisation established in 1982 to promote cooperation amongst examining and assessment bodies in Africa as well as to encourage relevant examining and assessment activities among members.

Other objectives of the organisation include sponsoring international participation in the field of educational testing and assessment within the individual member countries.

“The association was born out of what was then known as the sub-regional conference for head of institutions responsible for educational assessment in Eastern and Southern Africa,” he added.