By Esther Taiwo

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) Nigeria National Office will be hosting the 37th Annual Conference of the Association for Educational Assessment in Africa (AEAA).



According to the Head of Nigeria National office, Mr. Olu Isaac Adenipekun, the week -long conference will commence on Monday, 5th and last till Friday, 9th of August, 2019 at the Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

The Conference, he stated, will be declared open by the Minister of Education or his Representative.

Olanipekun informed journalists at a press briefing to announce the event held at the national office, Yaba that over 400 delegates from around the world are expected to attend the week-long conference.

Meanwhile, as of Friday, July 27, 2019, 343 delegates had already registered to attend the conference via the AEAA website: www.aeaafrica.org even as provision has also been made for registration at the conference venue by delegates.

Several erudite scholars have been selected as Keynote Speakers.

Among the side attraction-activities lined up for the international conference is a guided tour of various tourist sites within the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and the neighbouring Niger State on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

“On Friday, August 9, 2019, during the closing ceremony by the Nigerian Honourable Minister of Education or his representative, Mr. Olu Isaac Adenipekun, Head of National Office, WAEC Nigeria will be handed the baton of leadership of the Association as President during an investiture.” he said.

He said the AEAA is a non profit making organisation established in 1982 to promote cooperation amongst examining and assessment bodies in Africa as well as to encourage relevant examining and assessment activities among members.

Other objectives of the organisation include to sponsor international participation in the field of educational testing and assessment within the individual members countries.

“The association was born out of what was then known as the sub-regional conference for head of institutions responsible for educational assessment in Eastern and Southern Africa”, he said.